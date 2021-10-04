ZOZ Makes Car Services More Accessible with New Outlet Launch in Singapore

To better support customers in urgent vehicle situations, ZOZ Pte Ltd is launching their second outlet to cater to the needs of drivers in Singapore.

As the leading tyre replacement and repair company in Singapore, ZOZ Pte Ltd comes to the rescue to offer onsite car tyre and battery replacement services to drivers on a 24/7 basis. In addition to their service center at Sin Ming Drive, their professional team of technicians are always ready to assist from various standby mobile locations including in Potong Pasir, Chander Road, Yishun and Punggol.













To offer customers the increased convenience of their products and services, ZOZ is launching their second outlet along Sin Ming Drive on 1 October 2021.

Making Affordable Car Services Possible in Singapore

From sudden tyre punctures to weak battery incidents, these are some of the common car problems that drivers in Singapore face. To help drivers in any situation, ZOZ goes the extra mile to offer the necessary service on the spot as well as at their auto repair shops. In addition to car tyre replacement and repair, this includes car battery replacements, car wheel alignment and balancing, car servicing and car repair.

In the event of a replacement, customers can now get up to 50% of all tyres and save more at ZOZ. Customers can also enjoy the following when they head down to any of ZOZ workshops:

● Free alignment and tyre balancing

● Free membership worth $300 for replacing of four tyres

● Free towing service (unlimited)

● Free tyre patching service (unlimited)

● Free battery jump start service (unlimited)

● Free tyre replacement service (unlimited)

● Earn points to redeem vouchers for future purchases or services

● Membership for 3 years

Terms & conditions apply*

Keeping Drivers Safe on the Road Anywhere, Any Time

Unexpected vehicle problems can leave anyone at a loss in Singapore. Should drivers find themselves in need of immediate onsite assistance, ZOZ continues to give drivers the reassurance of no less than a 30-minute wait to reach them. Their well-trained team of experts will always do their best to get drivers back on the road quickly and safely.

*Membership last for 3 years (Attach to owner detail and vehicle detail)

*No transfer of membership

*Charges applicable for towing if it is not to ZOZ workshop

*Free alignment are for 4/pcs of tyre change

*Any purchases/services within ZOZ will automatically renew the membership

*No expiry for accumulated points for members

*Vouchers/points cannot be converted to cash

*Any abuse of onsite service is chargeable at $50 per trip

*We reserve the rights to make any changes without prior notice





About ZOZ

As an established name in the industry, ZOZ Pte Ltd employs the best technicians to serve drivers in Singapore. Enjoy highly competitive rates when you reach out for their wide range of services today.





