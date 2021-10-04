Alexa
Union beat Crew 3-0, hurting defending champ's playoff bid

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 06:56
Philadelphia Union's Jack Elliott, second from right, receives a hug from Leon Flach (31) after scoring a goal against the Columbus Crew during the fi...
Columbus Crew's Pedro Santos, left, runs the ball past Philadelphia Union's Jack Elliott during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Oct. 3,...
Philadelphia Union's Kacper Przybylko, center, leaps over a slide tackle by Columbus Crew's Josh Williams (3) during the second half of an MLS soccer ...
Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, center top, makes a save during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew, Sunday, Oc...
Columbus Crew's Marlon Hairston, left, is taken down by Philadelphia Union's Jack Elliott (3) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Oc...
Columbus Crew goalkeeper Evan Bush reacts after giving up a goal to Philadelphia Union's Leon Flach during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sun...
Philadelphia Union's Leon Flach, left, is congratulated by Jack Elliott (3) after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against...
Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake makes a save during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, i...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jack Elliott scored in the first half and Alejandro Bedoya connected early in the second to help the Philadelphia Union beat the Columbus Crew 3-0 on Sunday.

Elliott scored on a free kick to the bottom left corner in the 25th minute. In the 46th minute, Bedoya punched it in on a cross from Kacper Przybylko.

Leon Flach sealed it for the Union (11-7-9) in the 89th with a left footed shot from the middle of the box to the top left corner off cross from Quinn Sullivan.

Philadelphia managed to overcome a second-half red card to Kai Wagner to beat defending champ Columbus (9-12-7). The defending champion Crew are in danger of missing the playoffs.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

