Toronto FC 3, Chicago 1

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 06:16
Chicago 1 0 1
Toronto FC 1 2 3

First Half_1, Chicago, Beric, 5 (Herbers), 16th minute; 2, Toronto FC, Delgado, 3 (Shaffelburg), 44th.

Second Half_3, Toronto FC, Gonzalez, 3 (Soteldo), 56th; 4, Toronto FC, Soteldo, 3, 70th.

Goalies_Chicago, Gabriel Slonina, Bobby Shuttleworth; Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg.

Yellow Cards_Soteldo, Toronto FC, 9th; Offor, Chicago, 86th; Laryea, Toronto FC, 89th.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Adam Wienckowski, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

Lineups

Chicago_Gabriel Slonina; Jonathan Bornstein, Jhon Espinoza (Stanislav Ivanov, 61st), Johan Kappelhof (Elliot Collier, 76th), Mauricio Pineda; Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran (Chinonso Offor, 61st), Federico Navarro, Miguel Navarro (Francisco Calvo, 75th); Robert Beric, Fabian Herbers (Ignacio Aliseda, 21st).

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Kemar Lawrence; Marky Delgado, Richie Laryea, Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio, Yeferson Soteldo (Patrick Mullins, 90th); Ifunanyachi Achara (Justin Morrow, 84th), Jacob Shaffelburg (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, 77th).

