Philadelphia 3, Columbus 0

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 06:19
Philadelphia 3, Columbus 0

Columbus 0 0 0
Philadelphia 1 2 3

First Half_1, Philadelphia, Elliott, 2, 25th minute.

Second Half_2, Philadelphia, Bedoya, 2 (Przybylko), 46th; 3, Philadelphia, Flach, 1, 89th.

Goalies_Columbus, Evan Bush, Eric Dick; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joseph Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Wagner, Philadelphia, 35th; Santos, Columbus, 66th; Powell, Philadelphia, 74th; Santos, Philadelphia, 78th.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Peter Manikowski, Brian Poeschel, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.

A_15,578.

___

Lineups

Columbus_Evan Bush; Aboubacar Keita (Luis Diaz, 53rd), Jonathan Mensah, Steven Moreira (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 66th), Milton Valenzuela (Derick Etienne, 53rd), Josh Williams; Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos (Miguel Berry, 83rd), Lucas Zelarrayan; Marlon Hairston (Liam Fraser, 66th), Gyasi Zardes.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Alvas Powell (Nathan Harriel, 90th+1), Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya (Jesus Bueno, 90th), Leon Maximilian Flach, Daniel Gazdag (Quinn Sullivan, 68th), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Stuart Findlay, 78th).

Updated : 2021-10-04 08:36 GMT+08:00

