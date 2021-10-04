Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Threatened Swedish artist reportedly dead in road accident

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 06:21
Threatened Swedish artist reportedly dead in road accident

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who had lived under police protection since his 2007 sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog’s body brought death threats, died from a traffic accident Sunday, Swedish news media reported.

The accident reportedly involved a truck colliding with a civilian police car in which Lars Vilks and his police protection were traveling, news media said.

The Swedish news agency TT said police had confirmed that Vilks, 75, was traveling in the car with two police officers, and the newspaper Dagens Nyheter said the artist's partner confirmed his death.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

Vilks was largely unknown outside Sweden before his Muhammad drawing. At home, he was best known for building a sculpture made of driftwood in a nature reserve in southern Sweden without permission, triggering a lengthy legal battle. He was fined, but the seaside sculpture — a jumble of wood nailed together in chaotic fashion — draws tens of thousands of visitors a year.

Vilks’ life changed radically 13 years ago after he drew a sketch of Muhammad with a dog’s body. Dogs are considered unclean by conservative Muslims, and Islamic law generally opposes any depiction of the prophet, even favorable, for fear it could lead to idolatry.

Al-Qaida put a bounty on Vilks' head. In 2010, two men tried to burn down his house in southern Sweden. Last year, a woman from Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in a plot to try to kill him.

Updated : 2021-10-04 08:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory