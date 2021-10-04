Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Boston's JD Martinez leaves game with sprained left ankle

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 05:46
Boston's JD Martinez leaves game with sprained left ankle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez left Sunday's regular-season finale against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning with a sprained left ankle.

Martinez is usually a designated hitter but was playing right field in an NL park.

Boston replaced him with a pinch-hitter in the top of the sixth, and Hunter Renfroe moved from center field to right in the bottom half.

Martinez began Sunday with a .286 average, an AL-leading 42 doubles, 28 homers and 99 RBIs.

The Red Sox went into the day tied for the top AL wild-card spot with the New York Yankees.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-04 08:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory