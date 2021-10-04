Alexa
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 05:58
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 103 020 000 6 7 0
Texas 000 000 000 0 4 1

Civale, Wittgren (7), Shaw (7), Gose (8), Clase (9) and Hedges; Dunning, Foltynewicz (4), Bush (6), D.Santana (7), Cotton (8), D.Anderson (9) and Trevino. W_Civale 12-5. L_Dunning 5-10. HRs_Cleveland, Chang (9).

___

Tampa Bay 000 000 000 0 5 0
New York 000 000 001 1 4 0

Wacha, Chargois (6), McHugh (7), Robertson (8), Fleming (9), Kittredge (9) and Zunino; Taillon, Wa.Peralta (4), Holmes (5), Green (6), Loáisiga (7), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sánchez. W_A.Chapman 6-4. L_Fleming 10-8.

___

Baltimore 001 010 110 4 13 0
Toronto 324 210 00x 12 12 1

Zimmermann, Diplán (1), Hanhold (3), Krehbiel (4), Tate (6), Greene (8) and P.Severino; Ryu, Pearson (6), Merryweather (7), J.Barnes (8), Cimber (9) and D.Jansen. W_Ryu 14-10. L_Zimmermann 4-5. HRs_Baltimore, Nevin (1). Toronto, Springer (22), Guerrero Jr. (48), Semien (45).

___

Oakland 011 010 003 6 7 0
Houston 011 002 111 7 12 1

Irvin, Romo (7), Acevedo (8), Trivino (9) and Gomes; Urquidy, Greinke (7), B.Taylor (9) and Maldonado, J.Castro. W_B.Taylor 4-4. L_Trivino 7-8. HRs_Oakland, Brown (20), Kemp (8), Davis (3). Houston, McCormick (14), Meyers (6), K.Tucker (30), Correa (26).

___

Minnesota 500 020 000 7 9 1
Kansas City 003 000 000 3 9 0

C.Barnes, Minaya (3), Vincent (5), Barraclough (7), Alcala (8) and Jeffers; Kowar, Payamps (5), Coleman (6), S.Barlow (8), Staumont (9) and Gallagher, Rivero. W_Vincent 1-0. L_Kowar 0-6. Sv_Alcala (1). HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (33), Buxton (19).

___

Detroit 100 010 003 5 9 1
Chicago 100 000 100 2 8 1

Alexander, Hutchison (7), J.Jiménez (8), Fulmer (9) and Garneau; Cease, Kopech (5), Tepera (8), R.López (9), Foster (9) and Grandal, Collins. W_J.Jiménez 6-1. L_R.López 4-4. Sv_Fulmer (14). HRs_Detroit, Cameron (4). Chicago, Robert (13).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 001 041 000 6 11 0
Pittsburgh 100 000 002 3 9 0

Sanmartin, Garrett (7), Warren (8), Givens (9) and T.Stephenson; M.Keller, Ponce (4), Sa.Howard (5), Banda (6), Kuhl (7), K.Keller (8), Spitzbarth (9) and M.Perez. W_Sanmartin 2-0. L_Ponce 0-6. HRs_Cincinnati, Votto (36), Aquino (10). Pittsburgh, O.Cruz (1).

___

San Diego 000 100 030 4 7 0
San Francisco 002 520 20x 11 10 0

Knehr, Lamet (4), Stammen (4), Crismatt (5), Norwood (8) and Rivas; L.Webb, K.Castro (8), J.García (8), Leone (9) and Posey. W_L.Webb 11-3. L_Knehr 1-2. HRs_San Francisco, L.Webb (1).

___

Milwaukee 000 100 020 3 7 0
Los Angeles 000 061 03x 10 10 1

B.Anderson, Gustave (2), Strickland (4), Ashby (5), Suter (5), Boxberger (6), Hader (7), Norris (8) and Narváez, Piña; Buehler, Bickford (6), Bruihl (6), An.Jackson (7) and W.Smith. W_Buehler 16-4. L_Ashby 3-2. Sv_An.Jackson (1). HRs_Los Angeles, T.Turner (28), Beaty (7).

___

Colorado 030 010 000 4 9 1
Arizona 000 010 121 5 8 2

Goudeau, Bard (4), Gilbreath (6), Sheffield (7), Kinley (7), Estévez (9) and Nuñez; H.Mejía, Mantiply (5), Poppen (6), Widener (7), N.Ramirez (8), Wendelken (9) and Varsho. W_Wendelken 4-3. L_Estévez 3-5. HRs_Arizona, VanMeter (6).

___

Philadelphia 012 000 010 4 8 0
Miami 210 200 00x 5 7 0

Falter, Alvarado (3), Neris (4), Bedrosian (5), Domínguez (6), Kennedy (7), Medina (8) and Knapp; P.López, Okert (2), Z.Thompson (4), Pop (5), Bass (6), Bleier (7), Bender (8), Floro (9) and León, Fortes. W_Z.Thompson 3-7. L_Neris 4-7. Sv_Floro (15). HRs_Philadelphia, Galvis (14), McCutchen (27). Miami, Fortes (4).

___

Chicago 100 020 00 3 6 0
St. Louis 110 000 0x 2 6 1

Mills, Biagini (5) and E.Castillo, Payne; Woodford, Flaherty (6), McFarland (7), A.Reyes (8) and Molina, Knizner. W_Biagini 1-0. L_Woodford 3-4. HRs_St. Louis, Edman (11).

___

New York 000 000 000 0 3 0
Atlanta 203 000 00x 5 7 0

Syndergaard, Williams (2), Hembree (7), Gsellman (8) and Mazeika; Morton, Strider (3), Matzek (5), L.Jackson (6), C.Martin (7), W.Smith (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Strider 1-0. L_Syndergaard 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Soler (27).

Updated : 2021-10-04 08:34 GMT+08:00

