Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Canucks get contracts done with Hughes and Pettersson

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 05:38
Canucks get contracts done with Hughes and Pettersson

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks signed restricted free agents Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson to new contracts Sunday, getting the deals done midway through training camp.

Hughes got a $47.10 million, six-year contract with a $7.85 million annual salary cap hit that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL. The 21-year-old had three goals and 38 assists in 56 games last season.

Pettersson, 22, signed for $22.05 million over three years with a $7.35 million annual cap hit. The skilled Swedish forward who won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2019 had 10 goals and 11 assists in 26 games last season and missed time with a wrist injury.

Vancouver getting Hughes and Pettersson under contract leaves Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk as the last unsigned restricted free agent. Tkachuk and the Senators have so far been unable to agree on whether to sign a shorter “bridge” contract similar to Pettersson's or commit long term like Hughes' deal.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-04 07:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory