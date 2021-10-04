Alexa
Kean, Calabria replace Immobile, Tolói in Italy squad

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 05:28
Juventus' Moise Kean, left, is challenged by Torino's Bremer during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Torino, at the Turin Olympic stadium...
AC Milan's Davide Calabria celebrates after scoring goal during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and AC Milan, at the Gewiss stadium in Berga...
Lazio's Ciro Immobile shields the ball from Roma's Roger Ibanez, left, during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Roma, at Rome's Olympic Stadium...
Atalanta's Rafael Toloi, right, fights for the ball with Young Boys' Moumi Ngamaleu during the Champions League Group F soccer match between Atalanta ...

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Moise Kean and Davide Calabria were called up to the Italy squad on Sunday for the Nations League semifinal match against Spain.

Kean, who plays for Juventus, replaces Ciro Immobile among the forwards while AC Milan defender Calabria comes in for Rafael Tolói.

Immobile and Tolói were injured while with their clubs, Lazio and Atalanta respectively. Both were part of the Italy squad that won the European Championship in July.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini could be forced into a third change as another Euro 2020 winner, Matteo Pessina, was stretchered off during Atalanta’s 3-2 loss at home to Milan.

Calabria scored Milan's opener in that match after just 28 seconds.

Mancini is already without four other players through injury: Leonardo Spinazzola, Alessandro Florenzi, Gaetano Castrovilli and Andrea Belotti.

Teams are allowed to make unlimited changes up until the start of the first match because of injury or positive tests for coronavirus.

Italy meets Spain in Milan in the Nations League final four on Wednesday, three months after their Euro 2020 semifinal.

The winner will face world champion France or Belgium in the Nations League final in Milan on Oct. 10.

France plays Belgium in Turin on Thursday.

As well as beating Spain on penalties in Euro 2020, Italy also beat Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

Italy is on an international record run of 37 consecutive games unbeaten.

Updated : 2021-10-04 07:23 GMT+08:00

