NHL reaches out to Lehner after social media accusations

By STEPHEN WHYNO , AP Hockey Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/04 05:31
The NHL has reached out out to Robin Lehner to set up an interview after the goaltender made several accusations on social media, including that teams give players drugs without a doctor's consent, a league spokesman confirmed.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Lehner said he knows “many" teams that give sedatives and anxiety pills to players without a doctor's prescription. He referenced the Philadelphia Flyers and coach Alain Vigneault and claimed to have proof.

In a statement Sunday, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher denied that allegation.

“The health and well-being of our players is our top priority, and any care provided to them comes from the team’s health care professionals, not the coaching staff," Fletcher said. "We have no reason to believe any of our players have received improper care.”

Lehner also accused the Buffalo Sabres of mismanaging an ankle injury when he played for them. His comments appeared to be related to the stalemate between Buffalo and now former captain Jack Eichel over how to treat a herniated disk.

The Sabres did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Lehner tweeted at the league and Players’ Association that they know how to reach him.

The 30-year-old Swede who plays for Vegas said the Golden Knights do not give players those drugs without doctor’s orders. He implied he's prepared to share more information from around the league.

AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston and Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-04 07:23 GMT+08:00

