Roberto, Gil replace injured players in Spain's squad

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 05:31
Barcelona's Sergi Roberto, right, gets past Benfica's Alex Grimaldo during a Group E Champions League soccer match between Benfica and Barcelona at th...

NS Mura's Zan Karnicnik, left, competes for the ball with Tottenham's Bryan Gil during the Europa Conference League Group G soccer match between Totte...

MADRID (AP) — Sergi Roberto and Bryan Gil have been added to Spain's squad ahead of the Nations League semifinal match against Italy, the Spanish soccer federation said Sunday.

Both were called up to replace injured players. Roberto comes in for Brais Méndez, who got hurt in Celta Vigo's 1-0 loss at Elche in the Spanish league on Sunday. Méndez had been added to the squad on Friday because of an injury to Barcelona's Pedri González.

Gil replaces Marcos Llorente, who was injured late in Atlético Madrid's 2-0 win over Barcelona on Saturday.

Spain and European champion Italy meet in Milan in the Nations League final four on Wednesday, three months after their Euro 2020 semifinal.

The winner will face France or Belgium in the final on Oct. 10 in Milan.

Updated : 2021-10-04 07:05 GMT+08:00

