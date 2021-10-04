Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

German parties hold 'speed dating' post-election talks

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 04:17
Annalena Baerbock, federal chairwoman of the Green Party will attend her party's exploratory talks with the SPD in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 3, 20...
Markus Soeder, CSU chairman, center, arrives with Paul Ziemiak, CDU secretary-general, left, and Alexander Dobrindt, CSU state group leader, at the Ko...
Armin Laschet, CDU Federal Chairman and Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia, arrives at the Konrad Adenauer House in preparation for explorat...
Robert Habeck, federal leader of the Green Party, will attend his party's exploratory talks with the SPD in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Ka...

Annalena Baerbock, federal chairwoman of the Green Party will attend her party's exploratory talks with the SPD in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 3, 20...

Markus Soeder, CSU chairman, center, arrives with Paul Ziemiak, CDU secretary-general, left, and Alexander Dobrindt, CSU state group leader, at the Ko...

Armin Laschet, CDU Federal Chairman and Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia, arrives at the Konrad Adenauer House in preparation for explorat...

Robert Habeck, federal leader of the Green Party, will attend his party's exploratory talks with the SPD in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Ka...

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's four biggest parties held a series of bilateral meetings Sunday to further sound out each others' positions before deciding on further steps in forming a government.

The center-left Social Democrats, who finished on top in Germany's national election last month, first met with the fourth-place pro-business Free Democrats before holding talks with the Greens, who came in third.

The latter two had already kicked off the traditional negotiating dance Wednesday, though it is unusual for smaller parties to make the first move.

Sunday's sessions in Berlin — described by some observers as akin to speed dating — were rounded off by a meeting between the Free Democrats and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc, which suffered a narrow defeat Sept. 26.

All parties insisted they had held “constructive” talks, but refused to discuss substance so as not to jeopardize the negotiations.

Free Democrats negotiator Volker Wissing acknowledged that there were some “cliffs," though he declined to elaborate.

Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats, who currently stands the best chance of succeeding Merkel as chancellor after 16 years in office, has said he wants to form a new government before Christmas.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election

Updated : 2021-10-04 05:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory