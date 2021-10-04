Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dodgers' Muncy injured in play at 1B against Brewers

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 04:04
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy follows the flight of his two-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Lucas Gilbreath in the 10th inning of a ...

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy follows the flight of his two-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Lucas Gilbreath in the 10th inning of a ...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy left in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers after injuring his left wrist.

Catcher Will Smith fielded a bunt by Jace Peterson and fired to Muncy. Peterson arrived at the same time, when Muncy had his left-handed glove in front of the runner. The ball hit Peterson in the back, and he was called out for interference on the play.

Muncy went down on his back and covered his eyes with his right hand while grimacing in pain. He stayed down for several minutes before getting up. He was replaced at first by Albert Pujols, who patted Muncy on the back as they crossed paths.

Muncy, the fourth-leading home run hitter in the National League with 36, is batting .250 for the playoff-bound Dodgers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-04 05:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory