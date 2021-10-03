Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Afghanistan: Bomb targets mosque holding memorial for Taliban spokesman's mother

By Deutsche Welle
2021/10/03 13:23

A bomb struck near the entrance of the large Eidgah mosque in Kabul Sunday during the memorial service for the mother of Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman.

AFP news agency reported at least two people were killed, citing Qari Sayed Khosti, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry. The Italian-run NGO Emergency, which operates a hospital in Kabul, said on Twitter it was treating four people wounded in the blast.

Outside the hospital, medical staff waited as people in blood-sprayed clothes arrived.

Mujahid said "a number of civilians" were dead.

Ahmadullah, a shopkeeper nearby, told AFP, "I heard the sound of an explosion near the Eid Gah Mosque followed by guns firing."

Mujahid had earlier announced on Twitter that "all people and friends are invited to attend" the memorial for his late mother.

Following the blast, the Taliban cordoned off the area and maintained a heavy presence.

No one claimed responsibility for the blast, though IS-K has claimed several attacks against the Taliban, including in Jalalabad. The terror group maintains a presence in the province of Nangarhar, where Jalalabad is located, and considers the Taliban an enemy.

IS-K attacks in Kabul have so far been rare. On Friday, the Taliban raided an IS safehouse north of Kabul in Parwan province after a roadside bomb injured four Taliban fighters.

ar/aw (AFP, AP)

Updated : 2021-10-04 04:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory