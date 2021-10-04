Alexa
Nashville 0, New York City FC 0

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 02:18
Nashville 0 0 0
New York City FC 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_Moralez, New York City FC, 70th; Gray, New York City FC, 88th.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking, Jeffrey Swartzel, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_John Griggs.

___

Lineups

Nashville_Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Eric Miller, Dave Romney, Taylor Washington (Randall Leal, 46th), Walker Zimmermann; Brian Anunga, Anibal Godoy (Dax McCarty, 87th), Hany Mukhtar (Luke Haakenson, 86th), Alex Muyl (Alistair Johnston, 46th); C.J. Sapong (Daniel Rios, 79th).

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Gudmundur Thorarinsson (Malte Amundsen, 71st), Anton Tinnerholm (Tayvon Gray, 34th); Jesus Medina, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks, Santiago Rodriguez (Thiago, 71st), James Sands; Valentin Castellano.

