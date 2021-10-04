Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

1 killed, 4 hurt in South Carolina Waffle House shooting

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 01:48
1 killed, 4 hurt in South Carolina Waffle House shooting

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (AP) — One man was killed early Sunday in a shooting in the parking lot of a Waffle House near a South Carolina interstate that also injured four people inside the restaurant, Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said.

The employee and three customers inside the restaurant at the U.S. Highway 15 exit on Interstate 20 in Bishopville are expected to survive the shooting around 4 a.m., the sheriff told The Associated Press.

No arrests have been made, Simon said.

Early interviews with witnesses indicate gangs may have been involved and the shooting might be in retaliation for another shooting a few months ago at a nearby gas station, said Simon, who added investigators are trying to confirm that information.

“People were a little reluctant at first, but they started talking and we're following leads,” the sheriff said.

Surveillance footage from the parking lot shows a small white sedan pull out of the parking lot and head north on U.S. 15 toward Bishopville, the sheriff said.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

Updated : 2021-10-04 03:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory