Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Frankfurt beats Bayern for 1st loss under Julian Nagelsmann

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 01:52
Bayern's Marcel Sabitzer jumps for a header with Frankfurt's Rafael Santos Borre, rear, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern and E...
Frankfurt's Filip Kostic celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern and Eintracht Frankf...
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, left, fails to score during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern and Eintracht Frankfurt, in Munich, Germany...
Berlin's Taiwo Awoniyi, right, scores during the Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and 1.FC Union Berlin in Mainz, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 3,...

Bayern's Marcel Sabitzer jumps for a header with Frankfurt's Rafael Santos Borre, rear, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern and E...

Frankfurt's Filip Kostic celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern and Eintracht Frankf...

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, left, fails to score during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern and Eintracht Frankfurt, in Munich, Germany...

Berlin's Taiwo Awoniyi, right, scores during the Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and 1.FC Union Berlin in Mainz, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 3,...

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich lost for the first time since Julian Nagelsmann took over as coach this season with a 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp kept Frankfurt in the game with a series of spectacular saves before Filip Kostic hit a powerful low shot past Manuel Neuer for the winning goal in the 83rd minute.

Bayern came into the game on a run of nine wins in all competitions — scoring at least three goals in each game — and with the same starting lineup from its 5-0 rout of Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Instead, Frankfurt enjoyed its first away league win at Bayern since November 2000.

From the start, Bayern dominated in every area of the game except one — scoring past Trapp. The Frankfurt goalkeeper denied Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller and Leon Goretzka early on and leaped to keep out a bungled clearance which was nearly an own-goal.

Bayern got the breakthrough when Goretzka shot low past Trapp from the edge of the area in the 29th. Frankfurt needed three minutes to level. Martin Hinteregger had been at fault for losing the ball on Bayern's goal but made up for it with a towering header past Neuer off a corner from Kostic.

Trapp produced another highlight reel of saves in the second half, with a reflex stop from Lewandowski's header the standout. When it seemed Frankfurt was barely clinging on to a point, Djibril Sow beat Bayern substitute Marcel Sabitzer to a loose ball and played in Kostic for the Croatian to shoot under Neuer for the winner. Bayern sent Neuer up as an extra attacking player in the final minutes but couldn't break through the Frankfurt defense and Trapp.

“It was a lot of work today,” Trapp told broadcaster DAZN. “Really, really intensive, and well done to the team.”

Earlier, Taiwo Awoniyi scored twice in four minutes to turn the game around as his Union Berlin team beat Mainz 2-1. Awoniyi was at Mainz on loan before signing for Union from Liverpool, and Mainz's scorer Marcus Ingvartsen was a former Union player.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-04 03:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory