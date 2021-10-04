Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Danny Willett marks birthday with Alfred Dunhill Links win

By Associated Press
2021/10/04 00:40
England's Danny Willett on day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, Scotland, Sunday Oct. 3, 2021. (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via A...

England's Danny Willett on day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, Scotland, Sunday Oct. 3, 2021. (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via A...

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Danny Willett celebrated his birthday by winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by two strokes on Sunday.

The Englishman took a three-shot lead into the European Tour event's final round, which was played over the Old Course at St. Andrews. Willett shot a 4-under 68 and finished on 18 under par overall to claim his eighth professional win and first since the BMW PGA Championship in September 2019.

Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, turned 34 on Sunday.

Tyrrell Hatton, the two-time champion of the event, shot 67 and finished tied for second with Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren (66).

Players in the field completed a round at St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie — three of the most storied courses in Scotland — from Thursday to Saturday. Those who made the cut returned to St. Andrews for the final round.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-04 02:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory