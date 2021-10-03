Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tottenham beats Villa 2-1 to end 3-match league losing run

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 23:33
Tottenham's Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Kortney Haus, left, vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur...
Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Ho...
Tottenham's Son Heung-min is tackled by Aston Villa's Matty Cash during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Vi...

Tottenham's Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Kortney Haus, left, vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur...

Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Ho...

Tottenham's Son Heung-min is tackled by Aston Villa's Matty Cash during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Vi...

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham ended a three-match losing run in the Premier League by beating Aston Villa 2-1 on Sunday.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s strike and an own goal by Matt Targett in the 71st minute shortly after Ollie Watkins equalized secured the win that eases the scrutiny on Nuno Espirito Santo heading into the international break.

Tottenham had lost its last three league games by an aggregate score of 9-1.

Harry Kane, though, remains without a goal for Tottenham in the league this season. The striker squandered a number of good chances and has now gone six league games without a goal for the first time since 2015.

Kane nearly broke his drought in spectacular style as he sent a quickly taken free-kick from near the halfway line towards goal, but scrambling goalkeeper Emi Martinez was able to get back and save it.

Spurs made their dominance count as they took the lead in the 27th.

Hojbjerg won the ball back high up the pitch and played in Son Heung-min. The South Korean returned the ball to the midfielder, who picked out the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Villa were lucky to be still in the game and in the 67th minute drew level.

A slick move saw the ball played out to Targett on the left and his ball across the face of goal was tucked home by Watkins from close range.

Three minutes later Spurs were back in front.

Sergio Reguilon set Son free down the left and he squared the ball across goal that was turned into his own net by Targett under pressure from Lucas Moura.

Tottenham has 12 points from seven games, two more than Villa.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-04 01:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory