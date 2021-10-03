American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|100
|61
|.621
|_
|Boston
|91
|70
|.565
|9
|New York
|91
|70
|.565
|9
|Toronto
|90
|71
|.559
|10
|Baltimore
|52
|109
|.323
|48
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|93
|68
|.578
|_
|Cleveland
|79
|82
|.491
|14
|Detroit
|76
|85
|.472
|17
|Kansas City
|74
|87
|.460
|19
|Minnesota
|72
|89
|.447
|21
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|94
|67
|.584
|_
|Seattle
|90
|71
|.559
|4
|Oakland
|86
|75
|.534
|8
|Los Angeles
|76
|85
|.472
|18
|Texas
|60
|101
|.373
|34
x-clinched division
___
Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 10, Baltimore 1
Boston 5, Washington 3
Texas 7, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 4
Houston 10, Oakland 4
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 4
Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 3:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
AL Wild Card #2 at AL Wild Card #1, 8:08 p.m.