Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 22:02
Baseball Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 100 61 .621 _
Boston 91 70 .565 9
New York 91 70 .565 9
Toronto 90 71 .559 10
Baltimore 52 109 .323 48
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 93 68 .578 _
Cleveland 79 82 .491 14
Detroit 76 85 .472 17
Kansas City 74 87 .460 19
Minnesota 72 89 .447 21
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 94 67 .584 _
Seattle 90 71 .559 4
Oakland 86 75 .534 8
Los Angeles 76 85 .472 18
Texas 60 101 .373 34

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 87 73 .544 _
Philadelphia 82 79 .509
New York 77 84 .478 10½
Miami 66 95 .410 21½
Washington 65 96 .404 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 95 66 .590 _
y-St. Louis 90 71 .559 5
Cincinnati 82 79 .509 13
Chicago 70 91 .435 25
Pittsburgh 61 100 .379 34
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 106 55 .658 _
z-Los Angeles 105 56 .652 1
San Diego 79 82 .491 27
Colorado 74 86 .463 31½
Arizona 51 110 .317 55

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 10, Baltimore 1

Boston 5, Washington 3

Texas 7, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 4

Houston 10, Oakland 4

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 4

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

AL Wild Card #2 at AL Wild Card #1, 8:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

San Diego 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Boston 5, Washington 3

Miami 3, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 6

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5

Arizona 11, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 3

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 3:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Threats lurk behind China's outbursts against Taiwan
