31 years later, German unification incomplete, Merkel says

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 20:49
Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) speaks at the ceremony marking German Unity Day in the Handel Hall in Halle/Saale, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. ( Jan ...

Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) takes part in the ceremony marking German Unity Day in the Handel Hall in Halle/Saale, Germany, at the central ...

Reiner Haseloff (CDU), Minister President of Saxony-Anhalt, greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) before the start of an ecumenical service at ...

Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel passes Tobias Heinicke and Sabrina Frosch, in festive dresses, to sign the city's Golden Book before the start of the...

The top state representatives Stephan Harbarth, President of the Federal Constitutional Court, Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel , Federal President Fr...

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that Germans must keep working for democracy, as the country celebrated the 31st anniversary of the reunification of East and West.

In what is expected to be one of her last major speeches, the outgoing chancellor said that “mentally and structurally, unification hasn't been completed yet.”

Three decades on, there remains a political and economic divide between Germany's formerly communist east and the west. The difference was illustrated in last month's national election, where the far-right Alternative for Germany party captured 16 constituencies in the east even as its overall share of the vote dropped across the country.

Merkel said the disinformation and incitement observed in public debate were an attack on democracy, adding that its achievement should not be taken for granted.

“Democracy isn't simply there,” she told an audience in the eastern city of Halle. “Rather, we must work for it together, again and again, every day.”

Merkel cited the killing of one of her party's regional politicians, the assault on Halle's synagogue, and the recent fatal shooting of a gas station clerk who asked someone to wear a mask as examples of verbal attacks leading to radicalization in German society.

Updated : 2021-10-03 22:09 GMT+08:00

