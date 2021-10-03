Alexa
Plane with 6 aboard crashes into vacant building near Milan

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 20:41
ROME (AP) — A small plane crashed on Sunday into a vacant, two-story office building in a Milan suburb, and an Italian news report said all six people aboard were killed.

LaPresse news agency quoted firefighters at the scene saying the pilot and all five passengers aboard were killed. No nationalities were immediately given.

Firefighters tweeted that no one other than those aboard were involved in the early afternoon crash near a subway station in San Donato Milanese, a small town near Milan. They said several cars in a nearby parking lot were set ablaze, but apparently the vehicles were unoccupied at the time.

Sky TG24 said the plane was flying between Milan’s Linate airport and the Italian island of Sardinia.

Firefighters were extinguishing the flames of the now-charred building, which reportedly was under renovation.

Updated : 2021-10-03 22:08 GMT+08:00

