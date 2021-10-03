Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, October 3, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;29;25;A t-storm around;29;25;SW;13;83%;64%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with high clouds;40;29;Showers around;33;29;NE;29;65%;72%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;31;18;Mostly sunny, nice;30;15;WNW;13;33%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;Increasingly windy;23;18;W;25;53%;52%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;15;10;Showers around;16;11;S;26;79%;70%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;6;-1;Mostly sunny, chilly;6;1;SE;3;66%;45%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and beautiful;22;8;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;E;14;20%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little wintry mix;6;-2;Rain and snow shower;3;-4;N;17;80%;84%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Downpours;25;15;Decreasing clouds;22;14;SSE;17;64%;6%;5

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;23;15;Plenty of sun;25;14;NNE;12;47%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;16;15;Showers around;20;13;WNW;15;85%;82%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;42;24;Hazy sun, not as hot;35;20;NW;20;25%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny;33;22;S;8;61%;29%;10

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;21;ESE;9;73%;78%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;N;9;75%;77%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Winds subsiding;25;15;Cooler with rain;19;14;SSW;13;76%;68%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy, p.m. rain;22;15;Rain and drizzle;16;13;NW;15;67%;96%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;24;11;Sunny and nice;25;12;ESE;11;52%;0%;4

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;21;13;A shower in the p.m.;16;12;SSW;11;70%;66%;1

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;19;8;Some sun, a shower;19;8;SE;8;69%;55%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;31;18;Partly sunny;32;19;SSW;8;43%;13%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy with some sun;23;13;Clouds and sun, warm;24;14;ESE;12;68%;22%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;13;10;Partly sunny;16;11;S;16;61%;44%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;20;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;E;9;66%;8%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Mostly sunny;24;12;ESE;10;60%;15%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;17;6;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;NNE;10;52%;1%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;31;20;A thunderstorm;28;20;NE;6;49%;63%;7

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;29;22;Humid;28;21;WSW;12;68%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;29;21;Sunshine and nice;30;20;N;15;38%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;16;11;Brilliant sunshine;20;10;SE;21;52%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A couple of showers;28;20;SE;7;62%;74%;6

Chennai, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;NE;11;77%;65%;6

Chicago, United States;A shower and t-storm;22;19;A shower in spots;20;17;NNE;17;84%;74%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief a.m. showers;29;26;Cloudy with showers;29;26;SSW;11;81%;98%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain;17;11;A couple of showers;16;11;SSW;11;73%;64%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;30;27;Sunshine and humid;31;27;W;11;83%;12%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;29;16;Sunny, low humidity;29;15;NNE;10;47%;0%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;30;20;Breezy in the p.m.;32;21;SE;18;57%;26%;12

Delhi, India;Humid with hazy sun;35;26;Humid with sunshine;35;26;SW;10;65%;23%;7

Denver, United States;Nice with sunshine;24;9;Nice with sunshine;25;10;S;9;27%;1%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;S;12;77%;68%;3

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;37;23;Afternoon showers;33;24;SSE;10;67%;100%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;14;9;A shower;14;8;NNW;17;74%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;24;12;Mostly sunny;24;10;NE;8;27%;1%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;P.M. rain, breezy;24;15;Partly sunny;24;17;NNW;16;52%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with hazy sun;33;25;A shower in spots;33;25;SSW;8;72%;76%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;27;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;16;E;12;59%;58%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;31;23;A t-storm around;31;22;E;13;70%;64%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, breezy;13;9;Breezy in the a.m.;13;9;SSE;24;76%;36%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;ENE;7;78%;82%;3

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;32;27;Sunshine;33;27;E;16;66%;11%;8

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;30;24;Partly sunny, breezy;31;23;ENE;23;56%;36%;7

Hyderabad, India;Decreasing clouds;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;23;SE;8;69%;66%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;31;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;NNE;11;54%;11%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;19;11;A shower in the a.m.;20;14;NNE;14;71%;80%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;NE;11;74%;76%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy;35;29;Decreasing clouds;33;28;NNW;14;57%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;24;11;Partly sunny;22;11;N;13;49%;39%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;33;12;Sunny and not as hot;28;12;NNE;7;11%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Humid;32;28;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;26;WSW;24;58%;1%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;18;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;SE;8;80%;72%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;40;26;Hazy sunshine;40;27;NNW;17;18%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;16;4;Plenty of sunshine;16;5;E;10;60%;8%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;Showers around;31;27;ENE;28;69%;83%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;31;24;Low clouds;30;23;WNW;9;65%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;S;9;76%;57%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;35;24;Afternoon showers;33;25;NNW;7;80%;100%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;18;2;A morning shower;16;3;ENE;12;47%;69%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;10;78%;56%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;17;15;Sun and some clouds;17;15;SSE;12;80%;25%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;22;14;Partly sunny;23;15;NNW;11;53%;16%;4

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;17;11;An afternoon shower;16;12;S;19;71%;83%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny;30;16;WNW;8;42%;45%;5

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;27;22;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;SW;13;68%;23%;12

Madrid, Spain;Rain, not as warm;19;7;Partly sunny;20;8;NW;7;48%;8%;4

Male, Maldives;Mainly cloudy;31;28;A t-storm or two;31;27;W;24;71%;95%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;NNE;9;71%;55%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;NE;9;69%;65%;8

Melbourne, Australia;A few p.m. showers;21;9;A couple of showers;15;10;NW;21;64%;86%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower in places;22;13;Mostly sunny;21;14;NNE;12;59%;86%;10

Miami, United States;A stray t-shower;30;25;Clouds and sun;30;25;ENE;12;58%;25%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;14;5;Periods of sun;15;7;SE;14;64%;1%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;S;15;68%;7%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;14;11;Sunny;17;8;N;14;45%;1%;8

Montreal, Canada;Occasional rain;16;8;Cloudy;16;10;N;6;74%;44%;1

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;11;4;Low clouds;11;5;SE;10;57%;37%;1

Mumbai, India;Humid;33;27;Humid with some sun;32;27;N;9;82%;58%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;29;14;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;ENE;12;53%;28%;14

New York, United States;Turning cloudy, warm;26;19;A shower and t-storm;23;17;NNE;9;79%;83%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;31;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;WNW;11;35%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;4;1;Showers of rain/snow;4;0;ENE;10;87%;82%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;Sunshine and humid;29;21;SW;9;62%;3%;5

Oslo, Norway;Rain, heavy at times;15;11;A shower;13;10;S;14;85%;85%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of rain;13;9;Low clouds;14;10;NE;18;84%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;Mostly sunny;30;25;ESE;21;73%;66%;12

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;WNW;10;83%;72%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partial sunshine;33;24;Sunshine and nice;32;24;E;10;70%;10%;11

Paris, France;Clouds breaking;16;10;Periods of sun;18;12;S;13;51%;44%;3

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;19;8;Mostly cloudy;18;11;WSW;15;63%;76%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;WNW;8;73%;74%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Plenty of clouds;30;25;Humid, a p.m. shower;31;25;SSE;19;73%;52%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;Cloudy;32;23;E;9;60%;39%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds;20;9;Rather cloudy;19;12;NNW;7;75%;44%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Very warm;30;20;Downpours;25;18;SSW;13;87%;97%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;21;11;Afternoon showers;21;12;E;13;63%;95%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Some sun, pleasant;26;14;Partly sunny;24;11;NE;14;66%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;29;25;A morning shower;29;24;ESE;17;67%;83%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;7;3;Partly sunny, chilly;5;2;NE;20;74%;41%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;16;9;Partly sunny;16;10;SSE;20;66%;29%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;21;Clouds and sun, warm;32;22;S;11;65%;71%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;39;26;Mostly sunny, warm;39;27;ENE;12;8%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;A t-storm around;25;16;Mostly cloudy;28;19;SSE;11;61%;72%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine;14;7;Plenty of sunshine;14;10;SSE;12;77%;3%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;WSW;15;54%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;27;16;A thunderstorm;26;17;ENE;10;79%;68%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm around;32;26;Partly sunny, breezy;31;27;E;24;69%;55%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;24;17;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;N;8;94%;66%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;24;14;Rain and drizzle;24;17;NW;9;40%;62%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;Sunny and nice;24;7;SSW;9;35%;4%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A morning shower;31;24;NNE;11;77%;67%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Partly sunny;20;12;NNW;10;67%;31%;3

Seattle, United States;Clearing;15;9;Variable cloudiness;15;10;N;8;76%;33%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sun and warm;29;19;Rain tapering off;26;21;SSW;10;81%;76%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;31;24;Partly sunny, warm;32;24;SSE;18;57%;0%;6

Singapore, Singapore;An afternoon shower;32;26;A t-storm around;32;26;ESE;9;66%;55%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;20;4;Plenty of sunshine;21;5;SSE;8;54%;1%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;32;25;A stray shower;31;25;ENE;28;67%;65%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Windy this morning;14;12;Occasional rain;14;8;WSW;11;95%;89%;1

Sydney, Australia;Increasing clouds;25;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;WSW;21;44%;3%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;37;27;Sunny, windy and hot;35;27;E;27;48%;1%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;15;8;Mostly cloudy;13;9;SSE;19;77%;32%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;19;6;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;NNE;9;32%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. shower or two;15;11;A morning shower;19;10;NNW;13;72%;57%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and nice;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;SE;10;23%;1%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;27;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;NW;12;52%;0%;6

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;27;13;Plenty of sunshine;29;13;E;7;53%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;Sunny and humid;27;20;S;15;73%;3%;5

Toronto, Canada;Rain;19;16;Cloudy with showers;18;15;NE;19;90%;83%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;28;22;Sunny and beautiful;31;23;ESE;11;51%;2%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;23;Mostly sunny and hot;33;22;NW;19;53%;30%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder;4;-8;Mostly sunny;9;-2;ESE;10;56%;8%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;16;8;Considerable clouds;15;9;WSW;6;56%;71%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clearing;23;11;Partly sunny;23;15;NW;6;68%;19%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;24;Mostly sunny and hot;34;23;NNW;7;65%;36%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine and milder;16;8;Partly sunny;15;8;SSE;19;67%;17%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Nice with some sun;18;10;Mostly cloudy;20;11;SSE;16;67%;38%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy;14;11;Rain tapering off;16;12;NNW;14;88%;90%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;SW;7;79%;75%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and nice;23;11;A shower in the a.m.;19;10;NNE;5;45%;62%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-10-03 21:56 GMT+08:00

