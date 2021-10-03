New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As COVID-19 has slowed considerably in Taiwan, New Taipei will stage fireworks displays at Fisherman’s Wharf in Tamsui District every Saturday and Sunday for the next four weeks, beginning this Saturday (Oct. 9).

Despite the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) being set to loosen mask requirements in some outdoor settings as of Tuesday, New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) suggested people still wear them to the fireworks as there will be crowds, CNA reported.

The city government said the pyrotechnics will begin at 8 p.m. each weekend night and last three minutes, though the opening and closing shows will be slightly longer. The fireworks will be different every week.