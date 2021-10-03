Alexa
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October

Shows will start at 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday until end of month

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/03 21:47
(CM Chen photo)

(CM Chen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As COVID-19 has slowed considerably in Taiwan, New Taipei will stage fireworks displays at Fisherman’s Wharf in Tamsui District every Saturday and Sunday for the next four weeks, beginning this Saturday (Oct. 9).

Despite the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) being set to loosen mask requirements in some outdoor settings as of Tuesday, New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) suggested people still wear them to the fireworks as there will be crowds, CNA reported.

The city government said the pyrotechnics will begin at 8 p.m. each weekend night and last three minutes, though the opening and closing shows will be slightly longer. The fireworks will be different every week.

Fisherman’s Wharf
Tamshui District
New Taipei
fireworks displays

Updated : 2021-10-03 21:55 GMT+08:00

