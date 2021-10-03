Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Munoz fired by Watford, 1st managerial exit of EPL season

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 18:11
Munoz fired by Watford, 1st managerial exit of EPL season

WATFORD, England (AP) — Watford fired Xisco Munoz on Sunday, making him the first managerial departure of the Premier League season.

The Spaniard leaves with the club 14th in the standings having collected seven points from the opening seven games. His final game in charge was a 1-0 loss at Leeds on Saturday.

“The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving," Watford said.

Munoz took charge at Vicarage Road last December and guided the club back to the Premier League with a second-placed finish in the Championship last season.

Watford said the appointment of a new manager was “imminent.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-03 20:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
There's a China threat behind its outbursts against Taiwan
There's a China threat behind its outbursts against Taiwan