Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sabalenka positive for virus, out of BNP Paribas Open

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 16:17
Sabalenka positive for virus, out of BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka says she has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the upcoming BNP Paribas Open.

The Belarusian player was due to be top-seeded for the Oct. 4-17 tournament at Indian Wells after No. 1-ranked Wimbledon champion Ash Barty withdrew to rest at home in Australia.

“Unfortunately I've tested positive at Indian Wells and won't be able to compete,” Sabalenka wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “I've started my isolation and I'll be staying here until I'm cleared by the doctors and health officials. So far I'm feeling OK but really sad to not be able to play this year.”

The tournament in the South California desert would have been Sabalenka's first competitive event since her loss to Leylah Fernandez in the semifinals of the U.S. Open on Sept. 10.

She is the latest in a string of players who will not compete at Indian Wells, including Barty, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams on the women's side and Novak Djokovic in the men's tournament. The BNP Paribas Open was moved from its usual March date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-03 17:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
There's a China threat behind its outbursts against Taiwan
There's a China threat behind its outbursts against Taiwan