Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday

Exact details on easing of restrictions remain unclear for now

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/03 15:00
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Sunday (Oct. 3) that beginning from Tuesday, people in Taiwan will no longer be required to wear masks in spacious outdoor environments.

Chen cited farm fields, fishponds, forests and mountains (including forest recreation areas), and beaches as examples of such environments. However, riverside parks and outdoor hot springs are not included in this round of restriction easing.

It remains unclear whether other kinds of parks are included in the wide-open spaces category.

As recently as last week, according to Minister without Portfolio Chang Ching-sen (張景森), the CECC head had been unaware there was ever a requirement to wear masks in the fields and mountains.

Since the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday (Sept. 21), the number of local COVID-19 cases in Taiwan has hovered near zero.

