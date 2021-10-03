Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's KMT chairman catches flak over weak response to AIDA flag incident

Former diplomat lambasts Eric Chu for lackluster comments over China's suppression of Taiwan at global diving event

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/03 15:05
KMT Chairman Eric Chu.

KMT Chairman Eric Chu. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Taiwanese diplomat Liu Shih-chieh (劉仕傑) on Friday (Oct. 1) blasted Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) for his lackluster response to China’s interference at the 27th International Association for the Development of Apnea Depth (AIDA) World Championship.

Chu had made a Facebook post saying he “solemnly appealed to Beijing” to refrain from suppressing Taiwan on the international stage in order for the two sides of the strait to have positive interactions and development. He added that there are still many Taiwanese who are objective and express goodwill towards China and that such belligerent behavior will only alienate them.

The KMT chairman said that though politics and cross-strait relations may be complicated, what Taiwanese want is very simple. “We want to see that our national flag can fly freely and that we will not be suppressed when fighting for international space," he said.

Liu left a comment blasting Chu’s response by saying he was "super dumbfounded" and did not understand why the KMT chairman used the word “appeal” rather than “condemn,” according to the Liberty Times.

“Are you afraid of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) wrath?” the former diplomat asked. Liu also thought Chu’s decision to avoid the terms “CCP” and “Chinese government” was strange.

“You might as well just refer to Taiwan as ‘Taipei’?” he said. “Whatever happened to a battle-ready KMT (戰鬥藍)?”

Liu pointed out that Chu’s comments delegitimized Taiwan’s sovereignty and were cowardly.

The term “battle-ready KMT” was coined by Broadcasting Corp of China Chairman Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) and refers to the mentality that the KMT will fight to the end in any challenge it faces.

Five Taiwan free divers were ready to participate in the 27th AIDA Depth World Championship, in Limassol, Cyprus from Sept. 20-30 with 150 other athletes. However, on Tuesday (Sept. 28), the event's organizer AIDA abruptly removed the Taiwan flag from the leader board on its livestream.

Subsequently, athletes from Russia, the U.S., Croatia, the Netherlands, Australia, South Korea, France, Germany, and Slovenia also requested their flags be removed in solidarity with their Taiwanese competitors.
Taiwan
Eric Chu
Liu Shih-chieh
AIDA
China
Beijing
CCP
KMT chairman

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan angered after largest ever incursion by Chinese air force
Taiwan angered after largest ever incursion by Chinese air force
2021/10/02 21:00
Ko Wen-je does not rule out a virtual Taipei-Shanghai City Forum this year
Ko Wen-je does not rule out a virtual Taipei-Shanghai City Forum this year
2021/10/02 18:30
GPS device maker Garmin receives green light to invest in south Taiwan
GPS device maker Garmin receives green light to invest in south Taiwan
2021/10/02 17:58
2 large Taiwanese financial institutions vote to merge
2 large Taiwanese financial institutions vote to merge
2021/10/02 16:20
Lithuanian legislators to visit Taiwan in December
Lithuanian legislators to visit Taiwan in December
2021/10/02 15:18

Updated : 2021-10-03 15:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
There's a China threat behind its outbursts against Taiwan
There's a China threat behind its outbursts against Taiwan