Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Oct. 3) announced zero new local cases of COVID-19 and six imported ones, marking the fourth consecutive day without a local infection, while no deaths were announced either.

The six imported cases include five males and one female between the ages of 10 and 40 years old. They arrived from Malaysia, the U.S., Mongolia, the U.K., and Myanmar between Sept. 19 and Oct. 1.

Taiwan has so far reported 16,250 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 843 people in the country have succumbed to the disease.