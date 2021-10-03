Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases

Sunday marks fourth consecutive day with no local cases reported

  644
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/03 14:22
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Oct. 3) announced zero new local cases of COVID-19 and six imported ones, marking the fourth consecutive day without a local infection, while no deaths were announced either.

The six imported cases include five males and one female between the ages of 10 and 40 years old. They arrived from Malaysia, the U.S., Mongolia, the U.K., and Myanmar between Sept. 19 and Oct. 1.

Taiwan has so far reported 16,250 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 843 people in the country have succumbed to the disease.
CECC
local cases
imported cases
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
2021/10/02 16:47
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/10/02 14:12
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory
Mask wearing at Taiwan night markets to remain compulsory
2021/10/02 13:40
Taiwan has higher 1st-dose vaccination rate than 15 US states
Taiwan has higher 1st-dose vaccination rate than 15 US states
2021/10/01 19:28
Taiwan reports 1 COVID death
Taiwan reports 1 COVID death
2021/10/01 14:16

Updated : 2021-10-03 15:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
There's a China threat behind its outbursts against Taiwan
There's a China threat behind its outbursts against Taiwan