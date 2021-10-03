Vancouver 3, San Jose 0

|San Jose
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Vancouver
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Half_1, Vancouver, White, 7, 26th minute.
Second Half_2, Vancouver, White, 8 (Caicedo), 59th; 3, Vancouver, White, 9 (Gauld), 73rd.
Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega, Matt Bersano; Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal.
Yellow Cards_Owusu, Vancouver, 19th; Jungwirth, Vancouver, 57th; Remedi, San Jose, 57th; Nathan, San Jose, 79th; Salinas, San Jose, 90th+2; Brown, Vancouver, 90th+5.
Referee_Pierre-Luc Lauziere. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman, Lyes Arfa, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Drew Fischer.
___
San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Luciano Abecasis (Cade Cowell, 67th), Oswaldo Alanis (Andy Rios, 66th), Marcos Lopez (Carlos Fierro, 63rd), Nathan; Cristian Espinoza, Judson (Shea Salinas, 46th), Eduardo Lopez, Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill; Benjamin Kikanovic (Chris Wondolowski, 64th).
Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Bruno Gaspar (Javain Brown, 68th), Florian Jungwirth, Jake Nerwinski; Deiber Caicedo (Tosaint Ricketts, 71st), Ryan Gauld (Ryan Raposo, 86th), Leonard Owusu (Janio Bikel, 87th), Andy Rose, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White (Kamron Habibullah, 86th).