Vancouver 3, San Jose 0

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 12:24
San Jose 0 0 0
Vancouver 1 2 3

First Half_1, Vancouver, White, 7, 26th minute.

Second Half_2, Vancouver, White, 8 (Caicedo), 59th; 3, Vancouver, White, 9 (Gauld), 73rd.

Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega, Matt Bersano; Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal.

Yellow Cards_Owusu, Vancouver, 19th; Jungwirth, Vancouver, 57th; Remedi, San Jose, 57th; Nathan, San Jose, 79th; Salinas, San Jose, 90th+2; Brown, Vancouver, 90th+5.

Referee_Pierre-Luc Lauziere. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman, Lyes Arfa, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Drew Fischer.

Lineups

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Luciano Abecasis (Cade Cowell, 67th), Oswaldo Alanis (Andy Rios, 66th), Marcos Lopez (Carlos Fierro, 63rd), Nathan; Cristian Espinoza, Judson (Shea Salinas, 46th), Eduardo Lopez, Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill; Benjamin Kikanovic (Chris Wondolowski, 64th).

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Bruno Gaspar (Javain Brown, 68th), Florian Jungwirth, Jake Nerwinski; Deiber Caicedo (Tosaint Ricketts, 71st), Ryan Gauld (Ryan Raposo, 86th), Leonard Owusu (Janio Bikel, 87th), Andy Rose, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White (Kamron Habibullah, 86th).

Updated : 2021-10-03 14:14 GMT+08:00

