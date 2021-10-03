Alexa
Louisiana-Lafayette jumps out early, beats S. Alabama 20-18

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 12:14
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Chris Smith and quarterback Levi Lewis each had a first-quarter touchdown run and Louisiana-Lafayette held on to beat South Alabama 20-18 on Saturday night.

Smith scored on a 10-yard run on the third play from scrimmage and Lewis brook loose for a 22-yard TD run about three minutes later for Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Emani Bailey's 15-yard TD run stretched the Ragin Cajuns' lead to 20-0 early in the second quarter.

Lewis was 9-of-20 passing for only 49 yards, and he didn't throw a touchdown pass, snapping his 22-game streak with at least one. He did add 66 yards rushing on 10 carries. Bailey finished with 81 yards on the ground.

Bryan Hill ran for a pair of short-yardage touchdowns for South Alabama (3-1, 0-1). Jake Bentley's 1-yard TD run capped the scoring with 12:51 remaining.

Updated : 2021-10-03 14:14 GMT+08:00

