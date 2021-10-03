Alexa
Middle Tennessee builds big lead, holds off Marshall 34-28

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 11:52
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Cunningham threw two touchdown passes and Middle Tennessee beat Marshall 34-28 on Saturday night.

Cunningham was 12-of-21 passing for 105 yards. Chaton Mobley ran 15 times for 132 yards that included a 41-yard touchdown run for Middle Tennessee (2-3, 1-2 Conference USA) early in the second quarter.

Reed Blankenship recovered a fumbled ball and ran untouched 91 yards into the end zone to stretch the Blue Raiders’ lead to 34-14 with 2:33 left in the third quarter.

Rasheen Ali had a 2-yard touchdown run for Marshall (2-3, 0-1) with 9:44 remaining. The Thundering Herd capped the scoring with 1:12 to play when Grant Wells threw a 17-yard TD pass to Shadeed Ahmed.

Wells was 31-of-47 passing for 321 yards. Ali finished with 113 yards rushing on 19 carries and three touchdowns.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

