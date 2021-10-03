Alexa
Davis TD run lifts Portland State past Southern Utah, 20-13

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 11:48
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Beau Kelly set up the game-winning touchdown with a 30-yard punt return, and Davis Alexander cashed in with a 10-yard run to the end zone early in the fourth quarter as the Vikings earned their first Big Sky Conference win of the season, knocking off Southern Utah 20-13 on Saturday night.

Noah Alejado put the Thunderbirds on top, 13-10 early in the third quarter with his second field goal of the game, this one from 29 yards out, but Gianni Smith converted a 28-yard kick to tie the game at 13-13 with 1:09 left in the quarter.

Alexander was 18-of-23 passing for 151 yards, but was picked off once. He carried eight times for 17 yards and a touchdown. Kelly caught seven passes for 59 yards. Jalynnee McGee carried seven times for 78 yards, and Malik Walker had 17 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown for Portland State (2-3, 1-1).

Justin Miller was 15 of 23 for 179 yards passing to lead Southern Utah (1-4, 0-2), but the T-Birds managed just 88 yards on the ground on 31 carries. Ethan Bolingbroke had seven catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-03 14:13 GMT+08:00

