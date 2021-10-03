Megiolaro, FC Dallas tie 0-0 with Minnesota United

FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi, right, jumps for the ball against Minnesota United defender Bakaye Dibassy during the first half of an MLS soccer matc... FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi, right, jumps for the ball against Minnesota United defender Bakaye Dibassy during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Minnesota United midfielder Ethan Finlay (13) is wrapped up by FC Dallas midfielder Edwin Cerrillo (6) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sa... Minnesota United midfielder Ethan Finlay (13) is wrapped up by FC Dallas midfielder Edwin Cerrillo (6) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod (17) pulls away from FC Dallas forward Jader Obrian (7) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, O... Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod (17) pulls away from FC Dallas forward Jader Obrian (7) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Phelipe Megiolaro had his first MLS shutout and FC Dallas tied 0-0 with Minnesota United on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old Megiolaro finished with six saves.

Tyler Miller had four saves for Minnesota (10-9-8).

Dallas (6-13-10) is winless, with four losses, in its last seven games.

Minnesota’s Emanuel Reynoso was shown a red card for a serious foul in the 89th minute.

