Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Constantine, Rice dispose of S. Mississippi in 24-19 win

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 10:45
Constantine, Rice dispose of S. Mississippi in 24-19 win

HOUSTON (AP) — Jake Constantine threw for two scores and Rice's defense snared four interceptions, and the Owls never trailed in a 24-19 win over Southern Mississippi on Saturday night.

Following five straight losses against its Conference USA foe, Rice (2-3, 1-0) now has a two-game winning streak against the Golden Eagles (1-4, 0-1).

Constantine threw a 19-yard touchdown to Robert French to start the second half and extend Rice's lead to 17-7. After the Owls' defense came up with a pick on Southern Mississippi's next drive, Cedric Patterson III ran for a 38-yard score for a 24-7 lead. The Golden Eagles responded on the following kickoff when Camron Harrell ran it back 95 yards to reduce the deficit to 10.

Jake Lange threw for 304 yards for Southern Mississippi with a touchdown and three interceptions. Jason Brownlee caught eight passes for 127 yards.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-03 12:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year