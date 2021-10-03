Alexa
Taiwan envoy to Turkey holds National Day celebration

Huang Chi-yang calls for expanded collaboration between Taiwan and Turkey

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/03 11:50
Taiwan envoy to Turkey Huang Chi-yang.

Taiwan envoy to Turkey Huang Chi-yang. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese envoy to Turkey Huang Chi-yang (黃志揚) on Saturday (Oct. 2) hosted a National Day gala in Istanbul and called for expanded bilateral relations.

As part of COVID preventative measures, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Istanbul scaled back its guest list, inviting VIPs from the Turkey Taiwan Chambers of Commerce, the Turkey Taiwan Association, and the Global Federation of Chinese Business Women, CNA reported. Think tank analysts, business professionals, non-governmental organization representatives, and even Feyzullah Kiyiklik, a member of the Turkish Parliament, also attended the celebration.

Huang pointed out that in the past one and a half years, people's daily lives have been affected by multiple COVID restrictions. "It is already a blessing for us to be able to get together today," he said.

He mentioned that China's global suppression and threatens to Taiwan have become increasingly intense. Taiwan is at the forefront of China's expansion, and its importance has garnered the attention and support of the international democratic community including nations like the U.S., Japan, and the EU, CNA cited Huang as saying.

The Taiwanese representative said Taiwan and Turkey bilateral cooperation could be expanded, listing EV development, circular economy, green cities, e-commerce, medicine and biotechnology, and artificial intelligence as areas the two nations can collaborate on together, per CNA.

Huang said Turkey plays an important role in international refugee and humanitarian assistance. He also emphasized that "Taiwan is willing to fulfill its responsibilities as a member of the international community," and that it will continue working with Turkey and international and non-governmental organizations, and participate in programs to provide humanitarian aid to help refugees and disadvantaged groups.
