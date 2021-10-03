Alexa
Minnesota 0, FC Dallas 0

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 10:17
Minnesota 0 0 0
FC Dallas 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Minnesota, Tyler Miller, Dayne St. Clair; FC Dallas, Phelipe Megiolaro, James Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Servania, FC Dallas, 17th; Alonso, Minnesota, 34th.

Red Cards_Reynoso, Minnesota, 89th.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Kevin Klinger, Walter Heatherly, Ismail Elfath. 4th Official_Ted Unkel.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Tyler Miller; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire; Osvaldo Alonso, Ethan Finlay (Fanendo Adi, 72nd), Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Wil Trapp; Franco Fragapane (Niko Hansen, 76th).

FC Dallas_Phelipe Megiolaro; Matt Hedges, Jose Antonio Martinez; Edwin Cerrillo, Ryan Hollingshead, Jader Obrian (Szabolcs Schon, 76th), Paxton Pomykal (Andres Ricaurte, 69th), Brandon Servania (Eddie Munjoma, 86th); Jesus Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Ema Twumasi.

