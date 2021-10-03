Alexa
Potent rushing attack leads Nicholls past Houston Baptist

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 09:57
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. passed for 183 yards and was one of three Nicholls players with 100-plus rushing yards as the Colonels defeated Houston Baptist 48-17 on Saturday night in a game twice delayed by lightning.

Scott carried 16 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns in going over 100 yards rushing for the third consecutive game. Marquese Albert had his first career 100-yard game with 16 carries for 108 yards and Julien Gums had six carries for 105 more. Gums had two touchdowns and a 67-yard non-scoring run.

The Colonels (2-2, 1-0 Southland Conference) had 421 yards rushing and 229 through the air for a total of 650 yards while holding Houston Baptist (0-4, 0-1) to 147 passing and 35 rushing.

Desmond Young completed 16 of 28 passes for 130 yards and threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter for Houston Baptist.

Updated : 2021-10-03 12:42 GMT+08:00

