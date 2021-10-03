Alexa
Dike's late goal helps Orlando City beats DC United 2-1

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 09:55
Orlando City forward Daryl Dike, top center left, heads the ball away from his goal over D.C. United midfielder Russell Canouse (6) on a corner kick d...
D.C. United defender Julian Gressel, left, blocks a pass by Orlando City defender Joao Moutinho, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, ...
Orlando City forward Daryl Dike, left, moves the ball past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Satu...
D.C. United players celebrate after defender Julian Gressel, far right, scored a goal against Orlando City during the first half of an MLS soccer matc...
Orlando City forward Benji Michel (19) moves the ball past D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Satu...
D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid, center, disputes a ruling by an official during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Orlando City, Saturda...

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daryl Dike headed home a corner kick in the seventh minute of stoppage time to help Olando City beat D.C. United 2-1 on Saturday night.

A shot by Antônio Carlos was blocked out of bounds by Steven Birnbaum resulting in a corner kick Chris Mueller that Dike flicked off the crossbar and into the net on the final play of the game to make it 2-1. The 21-year-old Dike has scored a goal in each of the last three games.

Orlando City (11-8-9) snapped a five-game winless streak that started with four consecutive losses.

Julian Gressel ran onto a ball played by Russell Canouse, took a dribble and then blasted a right footer inside the near post from outside the area to give Orlando City a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.

Robin Jansson scored from point-blank range to make it 1-1 in the 17th minute. Mauricio Pereyra played a corner kick to the center of the area and Junior Urso's header was parried by goalkeeper Bill Hamid but Jansson put away the rebound.

D.C. United (12-12-4) had won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-03 12:42 GMT+08:00

