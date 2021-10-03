Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Romell Quioto scores twice, Montreal beats Atlanta 2-1

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 09:28
Romell Quioto scores twice, Montreal beats Atlanta 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Romell Quioto scored twice and Montreal beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday night.

Montreal (11-10-7) is fourth in the Eastern Conference as it fight for a playoff spot.

Jake Mulraney scored for Atlanta (10-9-9).

Halftime substitute Mulraney found space behind Montreal’s back line and calmly placed the ball into the bottom right corner in the 48th minute.

Two minutes later, Quioto converted a chance and pulled Montreal level after a slew of missed opportunities.

Less than two minutes after that, Samuel Piette played a perfect ball into a streaking Joaquin Torres, who was brought down for a penalty. Quioto tucked it into the bottom right corner to give Montreal the lead.

Updated : 2021-10-03 11:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year