Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hall scores on 99-yard return, Ball State beats Army 28-16

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 08:52
Hall scores on 99-yard return, Ball State beats Army 28-16

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Justin Hall returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, Drew Plitt threw two TD passes and Ball State beat Army 28-16 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Plitt was 17-of-28 passing for 233 yards with no interceptions and Hall finished with seven receptions for 78 yards.

After Hall's kickoff return, Army was stopped on short on a fourth-and-2 and on the next play Plitt hit Jayshon Jackson down the right sideline for a 44-yard touchdown and Carson Steele added a 2-yard TD run to give Ball State (2-3) a 21-0 lead with 4:48 left in the first quarter.

Tyhier Tyler scored on a 4-yard run early in the second quarter and added a 2-yard touchdown run just before halftime to trim the deficit to 21-14 but Army (4-1) would get no closer.

Plitt connected with Yo’Heinz Tyler on an 18-yard pass that gave Ball State a two-touchdown lead midway through the third quarter.

Tyler had 24 carries for 63 yards as the Black Knights finished with 36 yards rushing on 26 attempts.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-03 11:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year