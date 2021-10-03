Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Delaware State topples Wagner with TD in second overtime

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 08:58
Delaware State topples Wagner with TD in second overtime

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Lewis's fourth touchdown pass of the game — 17 yards to Trey Gross in the second overtime — lifted Delaware State to a 33-27 come-from-behind victory over Wagner on Saturday night.

Sy'veon Wilkerson rushed for 169 yards for Delaware State (2-3) and Lewis passed for 169 of the Hornets' 348 total yards.

The Hornets rallied from a 20-7 deficit with 20 consecutive points before Wagner in turn rallied to tie it at 27 on a LeShane Taylor 22-yard pass to Jeremiah Lorick midway through the fourth quarter. It would be the Seahawks' only points after halftime.

Randy Fizer's interception stopped Wagner on the first OT possession but the Hornets failed to capitalize when Jake Bridel missed a 25-yard field goal.

After Lewis's TD pass and subsequent failed 2-point conversion in the second overtime, Wagner's possession ended when Taylor was sacked by Andrew Reese on 4th-and-12 from the 16-yard line.

Wagner's Naiem Simmons caught 6 passes for 136 yards, including a 74-yard hookup with Guenson Alexis on the first play of the game.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-03 11:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year