Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tim DeMorat's TD lifts Fordham to 42-41 win over Lafayette

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 08:38
Tim DeMorat's TD lifts Fordham to 42-41 win over Lafayette

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Tim DeMorat scored from 2-yards out in the final minute to lift Fordham to a 42-41 win over Lafayette on Saturday.

Michael Hayes scored on a 3-yard run with 1:40 left to put the Leopards up, 41-36, but Lafayette failed to convert the two-point conversion that would have pushed its lead to seven.

DeMorat engineered a nine-play, 72-yard drive for the game-winning score, hitting M.J. Wright with a 14-yard pass to give the Rams a first-and-goal at the 2 and setting up his run for the go-ahead score.

DeMorat was 21 of 37 for 305 yards and a touchdown for Fordham (2-3, 1-0). Trey Sneed carried 23 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns and Trey Wilson III had nine carries for 64 yards and a score.

Ah-Shaun Davis was 20 of 28 for 354 yards and two scores to lead Lafayette (1-4, 0-1). Selwyn Simpson had 19 carries for 110- yards and a touchdown.

Updated : 2021-10-03 11:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year