Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lee, Paoletti help Delaware rush by Albany 20-15

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 08:28
Lee, Paoletti help Delaware rush by Albany 20-15

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Dejoun Lee rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown, Anthony Paoletti added a TD on the ground with 3:37 left for an 11-point lead and Delaware beat Albany 20-15 on Saturday.

One play after Paoletti ‘s 3-yard score, Jeff Undercuffler completed a pass to Tyler Oedekoven for a 75-yard touchdown. But Delaware recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock on first-down runs by Lee and Quincy Watson.

Lee topped 100 yards on 19 carries to move within 11 yards of the 2,000-yard rushing club for Delaware (3-1, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which is ranked No. 10 in the FCS coaches poll. Colby Reeder had six tackles and one sack, and Nijuel Hill made an interception deep in Delaware territory early in the fourth.

Undercuffler was 12 of 30 for 193 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Albany (0-4, 0-2). Oedekoven made one catch.

Dylan Burns kicked two 45-yard field goals in the first quarter to give Albany a 6-3 lead after Ryan Coe made a 44-yarder for Delaware. Burns added a 29-yarder to pull within 13-9 early in the fourth.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-03 11:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year