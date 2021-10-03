Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Georgia Southern runs for 7 TDs, beats Arkansas State 59-33

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 08:27
Georgia Southern runs for 7 TDs, beats Arkansas State 59-33

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Logan Wright and Jalen White each had two of Georgia Southern's seven rushing TDs and the Eagles beat Arkansas State 59-33 on Saturday, giving interim head coach Kevin Whitley his first win.

Whitley, who starred as player at Georgia Southern from 1988-91, joined the staff in 2019 and was a cornerbacks coach until this week when he replaced Chad Lunsford, who was fired last Sunday. Whitley was a high school head coach for 18 years, going 49-5 (.907) with three regional titles and 18 all-state players over his final four seasons at Stockbridge, in the Atlanta area.

Wright finished with 10 carries for 208 yards and White added 157 yards on 15 carries. J.D. King, Justin Tomlin and Gerald Green each added rushing touchdowns for Georgia Southern (2-3, 1-1 Sun Belt).

James Blackman threw a 19-yard TD pass to Corey Rucker to give Arkansas State (1-4, 0-1) its first lead at 19-17 with 4:38 left in the first half but Wright answered about a minute later with a 41-yard scoring run and King added a 5-yard touchdown with 2 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

The Eagles took the opening kickoff of the second half and ripped off a nine-play, 65-yard drive the culminated when Tomlin scored on a 6-yard run with 10:54 to go in the third and Georgia State led the rest of the way.

Blackman — who transferred from Florida State, where he ranks No. 10 in program history with 43 career TD passes — was 28-of-43 passing for 292 yards and two touchdowns. The redshirt junior threw three interceptions, including a 22-yard pick-6 by Georgia Southern's Quin Williams, before he was replaced in the third quarter by sophomore Layne Hatcher, who completed 8 of 18 passes for 151 yards and two TDs with one interception.

Georgia State, which scored 66 combined points in its first four games, snapped a three-game losing streak.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-03 11:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year