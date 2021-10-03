Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Miller leads Tennessee Tech comeback, 28-17 over SEMO

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 08:26
Miller leads Tennessee Tech comeback, 28-17 over SEMO

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Willie Miller threw for two touchdowns and David Gist ran for two more as Tennessee Tech came from 10-points down at halftime to score a 28-17 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday and earn its first win in five starts this season.

Miller fired 25 yards to Quinton Cross early in the third quarter, then hit Ashton Maples with a 28-yard strike to put the Golden Eagles on top, 14-10 with 2:55 left in the period. Gist scored on two short runs in the fourth quarter to make it 28-10 before the Redhawks scored in the final minute to set the final score.

Miller attempted just nine passes, completing five for 74 yards and two scores and ran 10 times for 65 yards. Gist carried 25 times for 133 yards for the Golden Eagles (1-4, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference).

Jalyn Williams was 12 of 26 passing for 119 yards and a touchdown. Geno Hess carried 16 times for 69 yards and a score for the Redhawks (1-4, 1-1 OVC)

Updated : 2021-10-03 11:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year