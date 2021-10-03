Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Martinez leads Northern Arizona over Idaho State 48-17

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 07:56
Martinez leads Northern Arizona over Idaho State 48-17

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — RJ Martinez threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Northern Arizona to a 48-17 victory over Idaho State on Saturday.

Martinez completed 26 of 45 passes for 369 yards. Martinez’s 41-yard touchdown run stretched the Lumberjacks’ lead to 30-7 early in the third quarter. Coleman Owen caught two touchdown passes that included an 80-yarder. Owen had four catches for 137 yards.

Jamal Glaspie caught a pair of touchdown passes, one each from Martinez and Jeff Widener, and finished with 11 receptions for 167 yards. Kevin Daniels added 118 yards rushing for Northern Arizona (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky Conference), which piled up 649 yards.

Hunter Hayes was 19-of-39 passing for 218 yards with a touchdown pass and three interceptions for Idaho State (0-4, 0-2).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-03 09:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year