Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

San Diego rallies to beat St. Thomas 27-24

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 07:52
San Diego rallies to beat St. Thomas 27-24

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kama Kamaka's 38-yard return of a fumble and Brandon Eickert's second field goal with four minutes remaining capped a run of 13 straight points to give San Diego a 27-24 victory over St. Thomas on Saturday.

Trailing 24-14 late in the third quarter, Eickert booted a 37-yard field goal and less than two minutes later Kamaka ripped away the ball from running back Tom Loeffler and scored.

Judd Erickson threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns for the Toreros (1-4, 1-1 Patriot League) but also threw three interceptions, two returned for scores. Mason Randall threw for another 117 yards for San Diego. Michael Carner had 110 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Joe Hird had a 10-yard pick-6 and Jonathan Bunce returned an interception 22 yards for another TD for the Tommies (2-2, 1-1).

San Diego survived those scores and also a 1-of-12 performance on third-down conversions with the help of two interceptions by Hunter Nichols of Cade Sexauer and Kamaka's fumble recovery.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-03 09:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year