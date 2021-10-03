Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bodden, Grambling pull 37-28 upset of Alabama A&M

By Associated Press
2021/10/03 08:19
Bodden, Grambling pull 37-28 upset of Alabama A&M

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Freshman Noah Bodden threw for three touchdowns and led a 24-point second quarter to help send Grambling to a 37-28 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday.

After staking the Bulldogs to a 14-point lead, Bodden threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Isaiah Gray and following Garrett Urban's 39-yard field goal, Bodden threw a 15-yard score to Dorrell James for a three-point lead.

Defensive lineman Cameron Richardson forced a fumble and scooped it up and scored to extend the Tigers’ lead to 24-14 at halftime.

The Tigers entered Saturday’s action averaging 6.3 points per game and scored more against Alabama A&M than their combined first four games.

Grambling (2-3, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) intercepted Aqeel Glass three times. Glass entered the game with only two picks through three contests.

Glass finished 33-for-57 passing for 406 yards and three touchdowns for Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-03 09:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Round 2 of Anonymous hack of China site shows Taiwan emblem, 'Tank Man'
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
Taiwan to announce loosening of outdoor mask rules on Sunday
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
'The Daily Show' fixes map of Taiwan
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
China Airlines pilot punished for violating Taiwan quarantine, EVA flight attendant affair
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Taiwan’s TSMC says it won't disclose client info to US
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Man gouges Taiwan convenience store clerk's eyes after she asks him to wear mask properly
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Record 38 Chinese military planes penetrate Taiwan's ADIZ on China's National Day
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year